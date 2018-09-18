Spin Master (SNMSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SNMSF opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

