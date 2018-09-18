Sphre AIR (XID) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Sphre AIR token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Liqui. In the last week, Sphre AIR has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sphre AIR has a total market cap of $0.00 and $28,718.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sphre AIR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00269152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149499 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.63 or 0.06295356 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Sphre AIR Profile

Sphre AIR ‘s genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. The official website for Sphre AIR is sphereidentity.com . Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco . The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo

Buying and Selling Sphre AIR

Sphre AIR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphre AIR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphre AIR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphre AIR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphre AIR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.