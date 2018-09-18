SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) Holdings Boosted by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 926.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,805,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

