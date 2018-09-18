SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (SLY) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 414.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 187.5% during the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 127,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 1-year low of $61.97 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

