SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Ferris Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Ferris Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 17.4% of Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $41,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,410,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,339 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,830,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $289.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $248.08 and a 52-week high of $291.74.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

