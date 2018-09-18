SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

SPLG stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

