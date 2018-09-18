Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) SVP Justin L. Brown Sells 300 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) SVP Justin L. Brown sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $24,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. 166,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.46. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $670.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.51%. analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,365,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

