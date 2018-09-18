Sonic Co. (SONC) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sonic in a report issued on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SONC. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sonic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ SONC opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Sonic has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic by 109.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic by 70.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

In other Sonic news, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,124 shares in the company, valued at $76,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Sonic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 42.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

