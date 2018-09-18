Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Position Cut by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 512.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,246 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $638.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.92 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 21.19%. equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.5086 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.98%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

