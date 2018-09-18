Sociall (SCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $132.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Sociall token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and FCoin. Sociall has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sociall has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00269444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00150922 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.26 or 0.06637522 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008362 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

