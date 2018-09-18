SmileyCoin (SMLY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $431,881.00 and $12.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

