SM Energy (SM) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.09

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 180538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “$26.55” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,471,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,116,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $164,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,195.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,626,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,700 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $20,727,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,107 shares during the period.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

