SJW Group (SJW) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in SJW Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

SJW opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $99.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.00%. research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

