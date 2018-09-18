Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 415,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $2,991,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,988,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,315,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.