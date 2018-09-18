SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) Short Interest Update

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,388,044 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 2,729,186 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.9% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 94,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $254,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIGA opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

