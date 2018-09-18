Short Interest in Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Declines By 18.5%

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,755,127 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 45,109,771 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,931,181 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Williams Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

WMB opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.51. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.87%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

