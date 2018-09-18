Short Interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Increases By 14.5%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,453,791 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 23,108,729 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,957,658 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $3.00 to $2.70 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,504,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,240,000 after buying an additional 712,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,380,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after buying an additional 2,248,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,339,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 2,121,265 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,244,000. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,285,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

