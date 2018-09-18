Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Declines By 34.7%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,824 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 546,087 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5,334.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.