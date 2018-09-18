Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Declines By 34.7%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,824 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 546,087 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.63.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5,334.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.
