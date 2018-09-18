Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) to announce sales of $154.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Shell Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners posted sales of $94.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $508.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $628.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $612.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $862.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shell Midstream Partners.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 74.14% and a negative return on equity of 295.18%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other news, Director Curtis R. Frasier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 153,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,432,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,438,000 after buying an additional 2,741,750 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHLX traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.84. 11,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,417. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.59. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

