Sharon A. Schaubert Sells 12,338 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Sharon A. Schaubert sold 12,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $419,985.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,109. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $804.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

MSBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 32.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

