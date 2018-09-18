SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 18,028 Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Francesca’s worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 143.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 309,507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Francesca’s in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 368.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Francesca’s by 75.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 261,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Paul Lawrence acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRAN opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.07 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.05. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Francesca’s had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Francesca’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Francesca’s Holdings Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRAN. BidaskClub upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. B. Riley downgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Francesca's Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

