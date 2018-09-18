Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (SSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ:SSC) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,834,390 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 996,885 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,086,546 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSC stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. Seven Stars Cloud Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter. Seven Stars Cloud Group had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.38%.

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization.

