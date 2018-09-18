Service Co. International (SCI) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $42.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 214,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $8,301,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,735 shares in the company, valued at $15,001,450.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,190,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 845,985 shares of company stock valued at $33,859,909. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,874,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,829,000 after purchasing an additional 397,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.