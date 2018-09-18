SerenityShares IMPACT ETF (ICAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

SerenityShares IMPACT ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th.

SerenityShares IMPACT ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860. SerenityShares IMPACT ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

