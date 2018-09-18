Sequence Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $591.00 (SEQ)

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Sequence has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Sequence has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $591.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sequence coin can currently be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sequence alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00057696 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,922.48 or 2.85415056 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00101555 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004618 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Sequence

SEQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 45,959,201 coins. Sequence’s official website is duality.solutions . Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain

Sequence Coin Trading

Sequence can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sequence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sequence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sequence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sequence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sequence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.