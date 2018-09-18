Sequans Communications (SQNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.39

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 4459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 298.34% and a negative net margin of 67.53%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications SA will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 7,628,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,955 shares in the last quarter. Numen Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.3% during the second quarter. Numen Capital LLP now owns 664,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 29.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 452,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

