Sensata Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 743 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,159% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $960,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 431.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after acquiring an additional 602,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $487,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ST stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.