Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,358 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 619,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 49,196 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 317,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

In other DXP Enterprises news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $756.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.36. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.