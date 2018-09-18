Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in SPX Flow Inc (FLOW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,723,000 after acquiring an additional 65,836 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 2,103.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 275,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after buying an additional 226,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $531.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

