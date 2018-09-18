Sei Investments Co. Has $292,000 Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 31,903.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Stoneridge stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

