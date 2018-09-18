SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce $33.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.69 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $31.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $138.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $139.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $155.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 21.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 43,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $608,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Henneman III sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,144 shares in the company, valued at $885,319.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,467 shares of company stock worth $726,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 491,379 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 927,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.