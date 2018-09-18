SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,954 shares of company stock valued at $80,620,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

