Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Brinker International worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 37,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.04. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $817.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.93 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Brinker International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded Brinker International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $212,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,329.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

