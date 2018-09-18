Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Express, Inc. (EXPR)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,541,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Express were worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Express by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,616,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Express by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,179,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Express by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,060,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 510,280 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,679,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Express by 83.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 543,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $763.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Express had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

