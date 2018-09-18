Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 563,205 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,205 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $149,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Express Scripts by 31,700.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Express Scripts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Express Scripts by 6.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

Shares of ESRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.15. The stock had a trading volume of 43,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,767. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Express Scripts Holding Co has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.36.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.