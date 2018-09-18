Schroder Investment Management Group Has $249.02 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.41% of Credicorp worth $249,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 9,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $189.69 and a 1 year high of $239.54.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $955.13 million for the quarter. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

