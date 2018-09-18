Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,101 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.6% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $357,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.