Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 3,109,664 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 419.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,109,664 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $213,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

