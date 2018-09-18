Schlumberger Limited. Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,043,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,703,455,000 after acquiring an additional 366,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,461,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,974,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,831,000 after acquiring an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,190,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after acquiring an additional 321,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,163,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,288,000 after acquiring an additional 125,064 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

