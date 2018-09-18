SBA Communications (SBAC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.55.

Shares of SBAC opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $140.62 and a 12 month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $6,166,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,431,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,945 shares of company stock valued at $47,080,663. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,544,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,930,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.

