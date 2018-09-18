SBA Communications (SBAC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.55.
Shares of SBAC opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $140.62 and a 12 month high of $177.67.
In other SBA Communications news, Director Brian C. Carr sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $6,166,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,431,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,945 shares of company stock valued at $47,080,663. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,544,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,930,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services.
