SatoshiMadness (MAD) Market Capitalization Reaches $129,304.00

SatoshiMadness (CURRENCY:MAD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One SatoshiMadness coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SatoshiMadness has a market cap of $129,304.00 and $0.00 worth of SatoshiMadness was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SatoshiMadness has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SatoshiMadness alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00039063 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007547 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SatoshiMadness Profile

SatoshiMadness is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2015. SatoshiMadness’ total supply is 2,000,683,485 coins. SatoshiMadness’ official Twitter account is @SatoshiMadness

SatoshiMadness Coin Trading

SatoshiMadness can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SatoshiMadness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SatoshiMadness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SatoshiMadness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SatoshiMadness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SatoshiMadness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.