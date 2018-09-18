salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stake Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,496,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,977,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,190,000 after purchasing an additional 280,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.22 per share, with a total value of $877,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,321,229.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $1,391,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,020 and have sold 578,411 shares valued at $85,478,038. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

