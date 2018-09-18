salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Sells $780,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $788,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $769,700.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $750,650.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $750,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $2,273,550.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,530,800.00.

On Monday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $1,514,500.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $1,468,200.00.

On Friday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $724,050.00.

On Monday, August 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.18, for a total value of $1,451,800.00.

CRM opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,097,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 724,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $98,785,000 after purchasing an additional 168,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

