SagaCoin Hits Market Cap of $116,962.00 (SAGA)

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One SagaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, SagaCoin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. SagaCoin has a market cap of $116,962.00 and $119.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007181 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00022392 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00277199 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000486 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001154 BTC.

About SagaCoin

SAGA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 7,377,973 coins and its circulating supply is 5,277,973 coins. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin . The official website for SagaCoin is sagacoin.net

SagaCoin Coin Trading

SagaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SagaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

