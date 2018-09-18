Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 84,806 Shares of Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 199.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syntel were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Syntel in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Syntel during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syntel during the first quarter worth $268,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNT stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Syntel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter. Syntel had a return on equity of 3,237.31% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Syntel from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

