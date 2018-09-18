Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Stoneridge worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $113,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $233,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

