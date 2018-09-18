RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Receives $52.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of RSPP traded down $101.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.83. RSP Permian has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in RSP Permian during the second quarter worth about $2,113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in RSP Permian by 5.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in RSP Permian during the second quarter worth about $8,965,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in RSP Permian during the second quarter worth about $4,631,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in RSP Permian during the second quarter worth about $36,985,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

