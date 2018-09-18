RPC, Inc. (RES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,457,867 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 22,013,799 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,444,198 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 29.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on RES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on RPC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RPC in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RPC from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Get RPC alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in RPC by 101.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 73.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth $169,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 484.4% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. RPC has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). RPC had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $467.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that RPC will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.