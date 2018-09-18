Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Centamin (CEY) Price Target to GBX 135

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 175.17 ($2.28).

Get Centamin alerts:

LON CEY traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 94.50 ($1.23). 2,262,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.53).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.