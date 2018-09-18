Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Receives $95.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.09.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $96.22 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ross Stores by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 399,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,976,000 after buying an additional 90,481 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,256,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,526,000 after buying an additional 296,550 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

